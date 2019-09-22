Donald L. Mondle 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Donald L. Mondle: A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at the Lasting Legacy and Rehabilitation Center. All are welcome to attend. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News CCH working through ransomware attack Farnum wins state golf championship, paces Bolts to team title No. 1 TBHS overcomes momentum shifts to top No. 2 Sheridan 37-30 Two schools, one goal: Get involved Camels and Bolts tennis enters postseason Gillette man suspected in Mich. murder contests extradition Commissioners, museum board talk storage space Camels win both duals in home swim meet Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCCH victim of ransomware attack; commissioners declare disasterContura makes deal to reopen Eagle Butte, Belle Ayr minesLittle League has a big complaintDeal would transfer, reopen shuttered coal minesA second potential buyer emerges for Eagle Butte, Belle Ayr minesJudge denies request to reduce Warner's bond3 Gillette men face federal child porn chargesDonna Marie (Holwell) Scott9 arrested over holiday weekend for drunken drivingCity to end leases with Little League, softball groups and take over youth sports scheduling Images Videos CommentedWyoming upsets Missouri 37-31 behind Chambers, Valladay (1)Year 3 since the split: How are the numbers? (1)Money for sports and not school safety? (1)Should tornado sirens be activated to warn people of severe storms like Sunday’s? (1)LeRoy Lars Nelson Sr. (1)Gillette Cross-country teams run on Casper Mountain (1)Gillette College men's soccer features six locals on the roster (1)Little League has a big complaint (1)City looking at big decision for stretch of Gurley Avenue (1)Arming staff puts children, teachers at risk (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CBH Co-op Country Store 1206 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-4468 CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Pat Avery Real Estate 400 S Kendrick Ave. Suite 301, Gillette, WY 82716 307-686-0856 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Fair 1625 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY 82718 307-687-0200 Website Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Pompeys Pillar - 2nd Annual Fall Festival Pompeys Pillar - 2nd Annual Fall Festival Bobcat Parts/Counter Person Wanted Wyoming Machinery CAT Multiple Positions N.E.W. Boces Residential Child Care Assistants Tower West Best Western Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.