Jean Ethel Muggenburg
Jean Ethel Muggenburg, 89, of Gillette died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 20, 1931, in Lewistown, Montana, to James and Ethel (Decker) Eubanks and spent most of her life in Montana. She moved to Gillette two years ago to be closer to family and her quilting friends.
She graduated from Harlowton High School in 1949.
Upon his return from the military, she married Kenneth Muggenburg on July 10, 1949, in Harlowton, Montana.
She worked various jobs, including selling Tupperware, working at Wheatland Memorial Hospital, Bain’s Department Store and Wade’s Drive-In, all in Harlowton.
She held several offices in both the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW and Royal Neighbors of America. She also was a board member for the Tri County Federal Credit Union in Harlowton until her death.
She particularly enjoyed taking yearly trips to many different places and loved to sew, but quilting was her passion. She loved buying and learning new things about quilting as well as teaching others how to quilt. She was a member of the Wyoming State Quilt Guild and enjoyed attending it every year.
Jean is survived by her sister, Betty Furgason of Billings, Montana; children, Connie Atkins of Arizona and Diana Von Olnhausen, Lynn Gauthier, Michelle Muggenburg and Kris Muggenburg, all of Wyoming; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; one grandson; and one granddaughter.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date in Harlowton.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
