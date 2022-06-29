Esther Olga Schladweiler, the mother of two Gillette women, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was visiting her daughters, Carol D. Grose and Brenda K. Schladweiler, for the summer from her home in Houston, Texas.
She was born Feb. 6, 1931, near Burke, South Dakota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; and son Douglas.
Esther is survived by her daughters, Carol and Brenda; as well as a special grandson and granddaughter, Jason Canter and his wife Bethannie of Houston.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. July 7 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to the Sioux Falls Humane Society or the Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. heritagesfsd.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
