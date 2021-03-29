Donald William Streuber, 97, of Gillette died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jared Tucher officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion post 42.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born May 29, 1923, in Winona, Minnesota, to William and Florence (Schreibar) Streuber.
He attended school in Winona. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in World War II and was honorably discharged.
Mr. Streuber attended and graduated from MacPhail College of Music and Dramatic Arts with a Bachelor of Music in 1954, and in 1958 his Master of Music, also from MacPhail College. He then received his Doctor of Philosophy Music from Columbia Pacific University in San Rafael, California, in 1987.
He married Arlis (Growth) Streuber on Sept. 30, 1950, at St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Winona. Because of his job, the couple moved to many different areas and finally to Gillette in 1973.
Mr. Streuber was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Gillette. He was very active in the schools and was a music teacher for more than 40 years in the school system.
His hobbies were playing in the Kicks band in Gillette and listening to music and private music lessons. He also loved woodworking, his beloved pets and played trumpet for holidays at church and at Cam-Plex during the horse races and music camps.
Mr. Streuber is survived by his daughters, Mary Streuber of Gillette and Carol Streuber of Rapid City, South Dakota; sons, Gregory Streuber of Cheyenne and Robert Streuber of Perkasie, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlis Streuber; daughter, Cynthis Streuber; and his parents.
Memorials can be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.