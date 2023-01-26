Jerry Claude Shuck, 78, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, surrounded by his pastor, family and friends at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Gillette Ave. in Gillette, followed by a burial service at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Mount Pisgah fellowship hall.
Jerry was born to Claude Lamont Shuck and Alice Virginia Shuck on March 31, 1944, in Sturgis, South Dakota. He was raised on the family farm on Whitewood Creek near Vale, South Dakota.
In eighth grade, he met the love of his life, Bernita Lee Shuck. They started going steady in high school. High school was a time for studying but also filled working the family farm and driving his ‘57 Chevy.
Mr. Shuck graduated in 1962. In the fall, he enrolled in the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota, and worked as a bag boy at the local grocery store to pay for college.
Jerry and Bernita were married in Sturgis on May 31, 1964. After graduating college, the couple moved to Los Angeles to start his accounting career. Living there during the riots, it soon became clear that bigger was not better and they moved back to South Dakota.
In 1974, he became a partner in the firm Dunmire & Short and moved his family to Gillette to start a branch office. After starting the office in the fall of 1974, he built an accounting business that grew with Gillette.
After more than 40 years, Mr. Shuck retired from the accounting practice he built. The Shuck's enjoyed retirement together to its fullest.
Although he enjoyed traveling, he loved Wyoming the most and he loved Gillette. During his time serving as president of the Chamber of Commerce, he was part of starting the “plant a tree” program that has lined the streets of Gillette.
Mr. Shuck was an active member of First Baptist Church throughout his 47 years in Gillette. He accepted the Lord in 1974.
The Shuck's had two children. Because tax season was a busy time, Mr. Shuck made the rest of the year family time.
Jerry was preceded in death by parents and grandson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years; siblings, Karel Aga, Luann Melum, Neil Shuck, Lynn Shuck and Marietta Marler; sons, Brian Shuck of Cheyenne and Michael Shuck of Red Lodge, Montana; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Mr. Shuck's memory can donate to the United Mitrochondrial Disease Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the Relay for Life, Camp Wyoba for scholarships, or the charity of his/her choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
