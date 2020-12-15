Gloria J. Skinner, 86, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance.
Gloria was born Jan. 4, 1934, the oldest child born to Ernest W. Showalter and Myrtle Cameron.
At a young age, she met Louis Castelli and into this union three wonderful boys were born, Gary Lee (Marcy), Louis Fred (Jody) and David Ernest (Sherry).
She and Louis later divorced, and she met Paul L. Skinner. They were married and to this union Cheri Lynn (Steven) and Steven Paul (Solly) were born.
Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling, and her and Paul had many trips to Mexico and other destinations. With Paul's work, they were able to live in a number of locations, including Colorado, Wyoming, Texas and Alaska. She always enjoyed being around people.
Gloria is survived by all of her children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; sister, Barbara Darrell; and daughters-in-law, Sherry and Jody.
Cremation has taken place and she will be inurned next to her husband, Paul, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
