Remembering Kinley Greyson Moore.
Kinley Greyson Moore, 20 months-old, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home on the ranch, in Wright, Wyoming.
Celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a luncheon at the church until 1:30 p.m. At this time anyone who wants to follow the processional is welcome to proceed to Four Mile Cemetery, near the ranch, south of Gillette about 43 miles to a place of rest.
Everyone is invited to 4-J School afterwards, to gather for more conversation and cookies. There also will be a viewing for family and friends Friday, March 10 from 3-7 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Kinley was born June 18, 2021, to parents, Todd and Wendy Moore. When Kinley first came home and met her big sister, Allizah — Allizah was overwhelmed with an abundance of excitement, love and joy, that couldn’t be expressed into words.
Kinley was a curious ball of energy, that continually was in touch with her surroundings, and life on the ranch. Her mischievous, infectious laugh and smile could not help but bring a burst of warm joy and happiness, to anyone in her presence.
She greatly loved her snuggle time with mom and dad, and whoever else she could get to pick her up. Whenever she smiled, her entire face lit up like a ray of sunshine. Though, she hadn’t started talking yet, she could GRRRRRRRRRRR, with the best of them. Even her doctor mentioned that she had never been GROWLED at before.
Kinley loved to mimic her big sister and parents — from cooking with her pots and pans, to playing dinosaurs, and even sneaking in a “boop” on someone’s nose.
According to Allizah, she would knock down her towers that she built. They loved to chase each other around the house, playing pirates, or dressing up in whatever vintage dress wear mom had available. Even when Allizah would be getting her hair combed, Kinley would wiggle her little butt, backing herself in to try and get a brush ran through her crazy, fuzzy hair too.
She also had that devious, devilish look, and being strong willed, she LOVED to “test” mom and dad. From crawling up and sitting on the counter to sneak and eat candy, to assisting with the unfolding of laundry and taking her laundry basket boat for a ride. She also “borrowed” some of her big sister’s markers and recolored the trim on the windows of mom and dad’s new house along with “touching up” a few other spots she thought that needed some color added to it too.
Another pastime of hers was climbing up the stool and flashing the lights on and off while mommy and daddy tried to cook. Her and her sister loved to jump around, and dance to any sort of music available. Kinley loved to have books read to her, and when no one was available, she would also attempt to read them herself.
Kinley loved interacting with her cousins — from getting her nails painted, or getting pulled around for wagon rides. Swinging through the air by her arms was a highlight too. Building fences and tearing them apart was another favorite pastime, along with pushing tractors around. She even introduced her safari animals to the ranch way of life, which the cheetah didn’t last long with Allizah, the mighty hunter around.
She would diligently feed her dog, Kona, even though it was dumping the entire bag of treats on the floor. Meowing at the kitties through the window and trying to catch them on the deck made Kinley laugh too.
She loved to go out to feed cows and see all of her animals. Feeding the cows out of her little tiny hand though, was a little intimidating to her when their tongues were bigger than she was, but she would still giggle. Checking out all of daddy’s hunting trophies brought excitement to her eyes too.
Kinley was preceded in death, by her grandparents, “papa” Mike Moore, and grandpa Greg and grandma Cheryl Hudson.
She is survived by her parents, Todd and Wendy Moore; big sister, Allizah Moore; puppy sister, Kona; “granny,” Dalene Moore; “great-granny,” Janet Clements; uncles, Wade Hudson, and JD Moore; cousin, Bronson Moore; uncle Casey and aunt Stephanie Styvar; cousins, Brylee and Korbin Styvar; uncle, Rashid Khan and Jenn Moore; along with a host of other great-aunts and uncles; and various cousins.
Even though, Kinley was with us for an extremely short time, she had an impact on everyone that had a chance to meet her. It has been a reminder that has pulled many of us back together, and a reminder to realize how important it is to make every moment count and cherish them, and to take the time to hug those around you.
Live life like Kinley Greyson — strong willed and determined, loving and caring, snuggling every chance you get and ALWAYS GIGGLE ALONG THE WAY!
Even though God had bigger plans for Kinley that day, all efforts put forth by first responders, are so greatly appreciated. Their heartfelt efforts will never be forgotten. MAY KINLEY GREYSON MOORE’S SPIRIT ALWAYS BE WITH YOU!
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
sooo sorry .
