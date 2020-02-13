Loving husband and father of two, Patrick Sherrodd, 58, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice.
He battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer for a little over two years. His strength and bravery was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Gillette Ave. A reception will directly follow.
Pat was born Sept. 16, 1961, in Cut Bank, Montana, to Leo and Charlotte Sherrodd.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in 1979. Later that year, he started working at Wyodak Power Plant doing mechanical and electrical work and climbed his way up to management, putting in a total of 38 years.
On April 15, 1987, he married the love of his life, Sandy Merriam. They raised two daughters together, Jennifer and Kristin.
He loved camping, boating and fishing and had a particular love for the Big Horn Mountains and Keyhole Reservoir. He also enjoyed doing home renovation projects and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
He was the type of person you could call at anytime and he would drop everything to help somebody out.
He spent most of his free time surrounded by his family and close friends. He loved playing pranks and had some of the best dad jokes around.
Pat is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters, Jennifer Sherrodd (Lars) and Kristin (Harley) Kalb; parents, Leo and Charlotte Sherrodd; sister, Sheri (Harry) Howell; and brothers, Lowell (Kim), Mark (Lisa) and Kevin (Steph) Sherrodd.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cleo and Ida Sherrodd, Sylvia and Dan Schaak and Theodore Langeslag.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.