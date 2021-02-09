Donald Francis Schmidt, 75, of Gillette died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 1, 1945, in Seneca, Kansas, to Laurence and Nell Schmidt. He grew up on a farm west of Sabetha, Kansas, and then moved to Harlan, Iowa, in 1958 when he was 12 years old.
He graduated from Harlan High School in 1963 and started working for Harlan Newspapers. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and was in communications. His favorite time in the USAF was when he was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where he also earned his pilot’s license.
He moved to Gillette in 1971, where he became part owner of the News Record for a few years. He then opened Schmidt Shoe Store and was a realtor, journalist and photographer.
He was a kind and gentle spirit, had the biggest heart and a great sense of humor. He had a love for the outdoors and nature and enjoyed golf, flying his airplanes and photography.
Mr. Schmidt is survived by his wife, Kathleen Schmidt of Gillette; siblings, Gene Schmidt of Harlan, Iowa, Janiece Rau of Shelby, Iowa and Larry Schmidt of Blaine, Minnesota; son, Dustin Schmidt of Gillette; daughter, Nickole Schickel of Tucson, Arizona; stepdaughter, Hayley Dorris of Medford, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one nephew.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Schmidt’s name to benefit Hospice of Campbell County.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
