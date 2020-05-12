Patsy Jo Bunney, 79, of Aladdin died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette of cancer.
She was born July 10, 1940, to Floyd and Fern Tanner in Miles City, Montana. As a young girl, she lived in Montana on the Ranch Creek Cattle Ranch.
During her school years, she participated in many activities, including cheerleading, chorus, basketball, volleyball and her favorite, baseball.
The family moved to Broadus, Montana, during her sophomore year of high school.
The following year, the family moved to Belle Fourche, South Dakota, where she attended Belle Fourche High School. This is where she met her husband, Gerald Bunney, and they were married Sept. 24, 1957.
Immediately following their union, the couple moved to the Bunney family ranch in Aladdin, where they took over the operation and started their family.
She was a wonderful homemaker and was a longtime supporter of Ducks Unlimited, enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, canning and cooking.
She had a very competitive spirit and loved playing card games, enjoyed being outside and took great pride in her yard. She also njoyed family get-togethers, camping, traveling and especially loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their many activities.
She enjoyed life and was always there to brighten the lives of others.
Mrs. Bunney is survived by her husband, Gerald Bunney of Aladdin; brother, Donald Tanner of Bella Vista, California; daughters, Deelynn Garman of Aladdin and Tina Bunney of Castle Pines, Colorado; son, Mark Bunney of Gillette; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Spike Tanner and Bill Tanner; daughters, Lorri Bunney and Julie Burkhart; and one grandson.
A funeral liturgy for immediate family only will be Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
Kline Funeral Chapel will live stream the funeral and publish online following the funeral for the public to view.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Benney’s name to benefit Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Kline Funeral Chapel, 838 State Street, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, 57717, or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
An online guestbook and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
