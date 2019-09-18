Edmund “Ed” Lee Sherman, 77, passed away peacefully in the arms of his family Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Edmund was born April 20, 1942, in Billings, Montana, to Edmund and Marie Sherman.
He was voted prom king and held many state records for track. Ed was named captain of both the football and basketball teams and went on to graduate from Billings Central Catholic High School.
Ed was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served in Germany for a few years. After arriving back in the states, he met up with his longtime friend Sandra Hardy. The two married in 1968 and had four daughters: Stacey, Terra, Melanie and Marlo.
He owned a landscaping business with his father for many years.
He and Sandra relocated to Gillette, where he started his career as a coal miner. He was given the nickname “Fast Eddie” by his co-workers due to his incredible work ethic.
He retired from coal mining in 2007 and continued his love of gardening and enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren.
After battling pulmonary and vascular issues as well as lung cancer, he was called home to be with his parents.
Ed will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his wildly entertaining stories, his generous smile, his ornery sense of humor and his willingness to help anyone out.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edmund and Marie Sherman; and siblings, Jim Sherman, Bruce Sherman and Melody Reighard.
He is survived by his siblings, Harry Sherman, Joe Sherman and Judy Sherman; ex-wife, Sandra Sherman; daughters, Stacey Cingoranelli, Terra (Doug) Evans, Melanie Sherman and Marlo (Zack) Dunham; and grandchildren, Savannah Cingoranelli, Katalina Cingoranelli, Sophia Cingoranelli, Jordan Evans, Ashtyn Evans, Stephany Cavazos, Tayler Cavazos, Alexander Cavazos, Adyson Harman, Austin Dunham and Brooke Dunham.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center who cared for him for the past two years, especially those who were there by his side the last couple of weeks of his life passionately taking care of him.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ed’s life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Chapel. Immediately following, the celebration will continue at Gillette Brewing Co.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Ed’s name to benefit the Legacy to buy Christmas gifts for residents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
