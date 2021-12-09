Jennifer Lynn Powers Harris passed away suddenly at her home in Gillette Wyoming on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, leaving behind her husband, Bryan Harris; son, Collin Harris; and daughters Alexandra Harris and Amelia Harris.
A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held in Ashtabula, Ohio, on July 16, 2022, with all her family and friends at 3855 Mann Road, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
There to hold, love and welcome her home are her Grams Janet Powers and Gramps Donald Powers, her mother-in-Law Thresa Harris, and Nanny Bettie Ruth Harwell along with her grandparents Marie and Niles Sandfield.
Jennifer was born Dec.10, 1978, to Diane and John Powers. She was their first born, having one sister, Lacie Powers Coats. Jennifer was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, and spent her childhood there before moving to Terrell, Texas, in 1989.
Jennifer finished school at Terrell High School in 1997. Jennifer met Bryan in 1993 and went on to marry him in 1999 in Terrell, Texas. Jennifer gave birth to the first of their three children, Collin Thomas Harris in 1998. She later went to work in Terrell, Texas, at Johnson Chiropractic until Bryan joined the oil field where they eventually moved to Dickinson, North Dakota, and a few other destinations, leading them to currently being in Gillette, Wyoming.
In 2014 Jennifer gave birth to their second child Alexandra Marie Harris in Dickinson, North Dakota. In 2018 Jennifer gave birth to their third child Amelia Grace Harris in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Jennifer loved music, singing, reading and scary movies. Her children were her life and world. Jennifer never hesitated to lend a helping hand or aid anyone in need no matter how well she did or didn’t know them. She was a truly great woman with a huge heart. She wore many hats but as a mother she loved nothing more than snuggles, huggles, kisses, baking and cooking for and with all her family and friends. Some of her other favorite activities were road trips and girls’ nights with her daughters.
The loss of Jennifer leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many, her surviving loved ones father, John Powers; mother, Diane Powers; sister, Lacie Powers Coats; husband, Bryan Harris; her children, Collin Harris; Alexandra (Allie) Harris; Amelia (Gracie) Harris; brother-in-law, Phillip Coats; her close family, Mary and Teri Harwell and family; Debbie Powers Parker and family; Tom Powers and family; Jenise Powers Jeffrey and family; Robert Powers and family; Richard Powers and family; Sabrena Diaz and family; along with NUMEROUS other cousins, family, and friends.
Please feel free to join us on this special day July 16, 2022, to help celebrate Jennifer’s life. For any further information about Jennifer’s celebration of life, please reach out to any of us.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com
Jennifer, we love you more than there are stars in the sky.
