Danielle Lucielle (Benson) Klepel, 39, of Gillette, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Billings Clinic Hospital from complications of asthma.
Dani was born April 4, 1983, to Sandy and Remy Benson at Ellsworth Air Force base in South Dakota. She grew up in Phillip, South Dakota, and later moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and then to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and lastly to Gillette.
She married Justin Klepel and they had three children. She loved her kids more than anything and was always their champion. She enjoyed taking the kids to the park and participating in fun activities with them.
Mrs. Klepel learned to cook with her mom, always trying new recipes. Her favorite craft was painting ceramics and often bought crafts at the dollar store to do with her children.
She was always there for her friends through bad times and good. She would babysit for them and was good at talking and listening to her friends because she cared so much about them. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, traveling, and going on vacations with the family.
Dani is survived by her loving husband, Justin Klepel; sons, Nathya and Jasper; daughter, Laviegha; mother, Sandy Cross and stepfather, Evan Cross; father, Remy Benson; brother, Jake Benson; and several other family members whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Esther Foster.
Dani was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed, and her absence will be felt by all who knew and loved her.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
