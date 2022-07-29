Barbara Jo Carlisle of Gillette died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
A celebration of life begins at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at the Gillette Gun Club.
Barbara was born May 16, 1936, to William Hill and Daurice Mae Campbell. She grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, and was a 1954 graduate of Sheridan High School.
She married Kenneth Franklin Carlisle June 14, 1956. They co-owned Ken's Glass Shop for 23 years. She then opened Surplus Unlimited with good friend Dave Schmidt for 34 years.
On top of two successful businesses, she enjoyed numerous hobbies and owned and enjoyed a variety of animals. Music was her passion — especially opera — and she collected angels throughout her life, danced for a local belly dancing troupe for 20 years and shot long range black powder for eight years.
Barbara is survived by her daughters; Michelle Carlisle and Eva Carlisle; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth Carlisle; son, Kenneth Lee; parents; and two brothers, James Campbell and William Campbell Jr.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.