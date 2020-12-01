Patricia Riesland, 86, of Buffalo, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo.
Private family graveside services will take place at Willow Grove Cemetery.
Patricia Annette Riesland was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Omak, Washington, to Owen and Helen (Herrick) Churchill. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Omak.
In 1953, she moved to Oakland, California, where she met and married Kenneth R. Riesland Jr., who was in the U.S. Navy at the time.
In 1954, they moved to Wyoming where they lived on the family ranch for a couple years before moving to Gillette. They had a trucking business and hauled livestock.
They had four sons, and Pat kept busy keeping the books and cooking for several hired men for many years.
In 1973, they moved to Buffalo, where Pat worked for the Crossroads Inn for three years as a cashier/hostess.
Ken passed away in 1976 and Pat continued to live in Buffalo and worked for the IGA Grocery Store for seven years and later owned and operated her own clothing store for several years.
She moved back to Gillette in 1993, and in 1997 she went to work for AARP Senior Employment Program and was manager of the Gillette office.
She later moved back to Buffalo and was a resident at the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming, and for the past year had lived at Amie Holt Care Center.
Pat is survived by four sons, Kenneth Riesland and his wife Janet of Clearmont, Wyoming, Jeffery Riesland of Orlando, Florida, Wesley Riesland of Midwest, Wyoming, and Perry Riesland of Buffalo; one sister-in-law, Anita; four grandchildren, Dustin, Levi, Raeanne and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Colten and Dylan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters; and one brother.
The family would like to thank the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming and Amie Holt Care Center for their loving care of their mother during her final years.
Donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Amie Holt Care Center in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.