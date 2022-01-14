Tristen William Hutton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
He was born May 9, 1999, in Gillette to Stacy Koloski and Charlie Hutton.
Tristen spent time attending schools here in Wyoming, as well as Arizona, eventually graduating from high school in Colorado. He moved back to Gillette and attended college here.
He lived his life with tenacity. Whatever he was investing his time in, he committed with full intention. He had work ethic and he was multi-talented.
Tristen had a knack for dismantling and reassembling everything under the sun. Much to his parents’ dismay, as a child this included Nerf guns, Xbox controllers, and his motorcycles. However, when he was done, they were not only put back together correctly, they were slightly modified working better than they did before. He combined his intelligence, mechanical talent and entrepreneurial spirit to start his own small business: Busted Knuckle Small Engine Repair.
When he wasn’t hard at work, you could find Tristen surrounded by countless friends and family doing all of the many things he loved. He grew up riding dirt bikes and racing motocross both in Arizona and Wyoming. He enjoyed hiking and camping. In the fall, he turned his attention to both archery and rifle hunting. When the snow fell, you could find him tearing up the mountain on his snowmobile.
Tristen had a large family and was the kind of big brother most people could only dream about. He went out of his way to teach, help, and spend time with younger brother, Brayson McKim. He was a real-life hero to his little brother and multiple cousins who idolized him.
Tristen was always the light of any room! His laugh was contagious. You couldn’t help yourself but to have a great time when he was around. He touched so many people and is gone way too soon. His presence was a gift. He had a generous, kind heart. He was an avid outdoorsman, seeking solace and joy in mountain adventures and fishing.
It was a rare weekend that we wouldn’t find him with hunting “war paint,” chain grease smear across his face or eyelashes caked with snow and a giant smile across his face! He loved to make tracks across a fresh diamond blanket of powder with his snowmobile. He was a free spirit. He was a good human being. We are all better for having known him and we will live to honor his memory with kindness and forgiveness and taking opportunity to seize the day; to celebrate the finite time we are given; to choose joy.
He is survived by his parents, Stacy Koloski and Charlie Hutton; stepfather, Donnie McKim; brother, Brayson McKim; sisters, Zoey and Paige Hutton; stepsisters, Nicole and Kelcie; and several sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life for Tristen will be held in the spring when roses bloom.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
