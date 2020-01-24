Freeman ‘Dean’ Turley
Funeral services for Freeman “Dean” Turley begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Bishop officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service.
“Dean” was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Cody to Freeman and Alice (Riesland) Turley where he grew up.
The family moved several times, and at age 17 he joined the U.S. Air Force. He traveled to many countries, attained the rank of staff sargent, and was honorably discharged after 20 years of service.
He worked at Wyoming Work Warehouse and was a volunteer for many years at the Rockpile Museum. He spent a lot of time at the Campbell County Senior Center and at one time was on the organization’s board of directors.
He loved to travel, read books and most of all, spending time with his dog, Crystal.
He had many degrees and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After retirement, he lived and worked in Gillette, spending winters in Oklahoma.
Mr. Turley is survived by his brother, Buddy Turley of Mesa, Arizona; sister, Sharon Copp of Buffalo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; three sisters; two nephews; and one niece.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Turley’s memory to benefit the Rockpile Museum in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
