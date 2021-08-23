Mass of Christian Burial for Nicolasa Sanchez will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at St. Matthew’s with recitation at the Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Burial will be in Durango, Mexico.
Nicolasa Sanchez, was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Juan Aldama, Zacatecas, Mexico, the daughter of Rita Rubio and Santiago Vidana. She was raised and educated in Mexico.
She married Martin Sanchez Botello in 1969. The couple resided in Durango, where she devoted her time to being a stay-at-home mom.
In 2006, she moved to America to be near her family in Gillette. Here, she worked alongside her daughter Berta at La Casita Store. She enjoyed cooking especially tamales and liked to read, particularly Catholic Devotions.
Mrs. Sanchez is survived by her husband, Martin; children, Cruz, Berta, Jose, J Ines, Socorro, Mari, Lola, Carmen, Jesus and Lupe; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, NoeAmada, Epifanio, Hermilia, Josefina, Irineo, Micaela and Armando; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Simone.
People can visit gillettememorialchapel.com to watch the Mass via livestream and share their memories of Nicolasa as well as condolences with the family.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
