Keith Allan Koski, 63, of Gillette died Sunday Feb. 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas from complications of Alzheimer's and dementia.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Keith Allan Koski was born Jan. 13, 1959, to Norman Koski and Georgine (Vork) Koski in Sandstone, Minnesota. He was the youngest of four siblings.
After high school, he moved to Wyoming and began working in the oil fields. He faced some difficulties and rough roads in his young adult life but fortunately was given a second chance in Aug. 2005. He started work for Midnight Oil and was a foreman for 10 years.
In August 2006, Mr. Koski met the love of his life, Dawna Phillips. He also gained a daughter through this union. The couple was married July 7, 2007, in Gillette and five months later he was blessed with his first grandchild.
He loved spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors and could always be found camping, fishing, hunting and ice fishing. He especially loved fishing and hunting with his son-in-law. They spent many days together doing what they loved.
Mr. Koski knew no enemies. He always was there in a time of need and always was willing to lend a helping hand, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on or a word of advice. His laugh was contagious, and he could always find the bright side in any situation.
His greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren. He loved being a grandpa.
He was diagnosed with dementia in the fall of 2017. He fought very hard.
Mr. Koski is survived by his mother, Georgine Kanta of Sandstone, Minnesota; wife, Dawna Koski of Gillette; daughter, Nell DeBoo of Gillette; three grandchildren of Gillette; his siblings; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Koski; and stepfather, John Kanta.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
