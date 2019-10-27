Surrounded by love from his wife of 55 years, along with his children and grandchildren by his side, Hein H. Kalke made his journey to Heaven on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from his home in Maricopa, Arizona.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Rosary begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Hein was born July 24, 1939, in Breslau, Silesia, Germany.
He spent his childhood during World War II in Berlin until the family emigrated to Australia in 1952 to start a new life.
He completed his basic education and went on to graduate in 1965 with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from the University of Melbourne.
He married Eva in January 1965 at All Hallows Catholic Church in Balwyn, Australia, and over the years they were blessed with four wonderful children.
He moved his young family to England to pursue post-graduate studies in obstetrics and gynecology, where he was subsequently inducted into the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), later becoming a fellow of the RCOG.
He was further inducted into the Australasian College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and was later board certified by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
His career spanned several decades, including 23 years practicing medicine in Gillette. He retired in April 2000, having compassionately cared for thousands of patients and skillfully delivered more than 5,000 babies.
He was a forward-looking pioneer in Gillette when he established the first birthing center in the early 1980s. “Dr. K,” as he was known to many, was devoted to caring for his patients and committed to doing good wherever he could.
He was known by those around him for his generous spirit and helping others learn and grow in their skills. His children all affirm a strong sense of family dedication, coming together as a team to care for each other when the occasion calls.
He was athletic and at a young age practiced judo in which he attained black belt status. He loved the outdoors and had a passion for alpine skiing, a passion he passed along to his children. Many fond memories of family skiing vacations will remain in our hearts.
He also had a passion for flying and earned his private pilot’s license while working in Wyoming. He had a strong technical aptitude and was constantly working on some mechanical project. He characteristically demonstrated ethics, tenacity and perfectionism, which he passed along to his children.
He was a wonderful papa and husband. He will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him and his generous spirit.
Hein is survived by his wife, Eva; children, Annemarie Kalke Delgado, Gabrielle (Christian) Kalke Hinterbuchner, Andrew (Deborah) Kalke and Timothy (Ayla) Kalke; grandchildren, Dominik, Stephanie and Victoria Kalke Hinterbuchner, Abby (Nick) Birkland, Riley Marsh, and Trevor Kalke, and Ilana and Orrick Kalke; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Theo Birkland.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
