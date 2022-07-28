Jeanne Marie Crowley, 95, of Gillette died Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Celebration of life services begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 511 Carey Ave. in Gillette. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. also on Monday at First Presbyterian Church.
Jeanne was born March 27, 1927, to Claude and Gerildine (Scott) Scott in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The family eventually moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she graduated high school and business school.
She then met the love of her life, Alonzo Jr. (A.J.) Crowley. They were married June 4, 1947, in a double wedding with his brother, Harold and her best friend, Sue. They were blessed with three children, Sandy, Randy and Lonnie.
They moved around before settling in Kimball, Nebraska, for 14 years and were then transferred to Gillette in 1968 with Halliburton Services during the oil boom.
Mrs. Crowley always yearned to have a dress shop and the opportunity arose in 1976 when she opened Mode O Day Dress Shop, which a few years later was renamed Fashion Crossroads. She finally closed the doors in March of 2012.
She was very active in the heart of Gillette, holding office as president and other offices. She had a passion to make the downtown a great shopping area. She was instrumental in starting the Parade of Lights and dressed up as Mrs. Santa many times in the parade. She even rode in on the train with Santa Claus several times.
Mrs. Crowley was an active longtime member in Beta Sigma Phi, and her favorite bridge club for many years. She was also a member of the Auxiliary Post 42. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and going camping.
Jeanne is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Sandy Cook; son, Lonnie Crowley; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Richard "Dick" Scott; and son, Randy Crowley.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
