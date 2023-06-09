Stella L. Taylor, 76, wife of Gene Taylor, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She and her husband lived on the family homestead, north of Gillette.
Stella was mom to Holly Taylor (deceased), Robin Taylor, and Jackie Taylor Overdorff (Brandon). Stella has five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verner Cooley and Clara Elnora Mooney Cooley of Dayton, Wyoming; husband, Gene Taylor; daughter, Holly Taylor; and brothers, Larry and Wendall Cooley.
Stella will be interred in Pinedale, Wyoming, where they ranched for many years and raised their family.
After her husband passed away, Stella moved to Loveland, Colorado, and lived there until she developed health issues.
She came to Gillette to be close to her brother, Ray Cooley, and resided at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center until she passed.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
