It is with a heavy heart that we announce on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, former Gillette resident Gwen (Cockburn) Seaton, loving wife to Mike Seaton and mother to Amber MacGuffie, passed away at the age of 72.
Gwen was born on May 28, 1950, in Powell, Wyoming, to Bill and Georgia Cockburn. She graduated from Powell High School in 1968 and moved to Denver where she met her first husband; they had a child, Amber.
In 1983, Gwen moved to Gillette with her daughter until she met her current husband, Mike Seaton in 1992 and was married Feb. 25, 1995. She moved to Laramie, Wyoming in 1996 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. She was taken care of at home, by the Home Health Care and her husband, until her death.
Gwen was kindhearted and would do anything to help someone in need. She loved to travel with her husband and daughter. She also loved celebrating holidays, spending time with family, camping, water skiing, and was an avid collector. She was adventurous and curious about life.
We appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association. Our hope is they will find the reason why people are getting this disease and hope they can find a way to slow it down and eventually find a cure.
We will miss her deeply. She is no longer suffering and is watching over us all. You will be missed.
Gwen is survived by her husband, Mike Seaton; daughter, Amber MacGuffie; two granddaughters; sisters, Debbie Cockburn and Cherie Kelley; and nieces and nephews.
People can visit montgomerystryker.com to send condolences to the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
