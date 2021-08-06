Betty Jean (Lara) Clouse, 75, a lifelong Gillette resident, passed away peacefully in her home with her husband by her side. It was always said that Betty had nine lives as she battled and overcame many illnesses.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Betty was born to Benerito and Rose Lara on Dec. 22, 1945, and was the second oldest of 12 siblings. She was employed early on, working at the Goings Hotel, the Holiday Plaza Dry Cleaners, and the school district. Aside from her years of work, she was most dedicated to being a loving mother, grandmother and wife.
Betty devoted many years of her life, enjoying time with her family and close friends. She also really enjoyed camping, going on family vacations, playing bingo, and slots.
Betty had so much love in her heart, she was willing to do anything she could for anyone. Whenever family members needed love and support the most, she always found a way to make it happen. She loved and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will feel her loss immensely. Her need and want to take care of her loved ones, really kept her pushing on.
Betty married Robert Leonard and had five children, they later divorced. She then met and married the love of her life, Bill Clouse, June 15, 1974, who raised her children as his own. He showed Betty true happiness and true love up until the last day.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Bill Clouse; children, Duane (Jolene) Leonard and Eddie (Marlene) Leonard of Gillette, Buffy Leonard (Tom Willar) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Jennifer Clouse, of Greybull, Wyoming; four additional children she raised, Chris Lara, Alex Lara, Donniesha Lara and Olivia Lara of Gillette; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Glenda Valencia of San Bernadino, California, Benny (Connie) Lara of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Vicky (Kerry) Barker of Casper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Rose Lara; siblings, Donnie Lara, Dixie Schiefer, Billy Lara, Bobby Lara, Stevie Lara, Gloria Lara, Peggy Lara, and Brenda Lavallie; son, Rodney Leonard; daughters, Lori Leonard, LaVonn Orkney and Raylynn Melendez; and grandson, Will Leonard.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
