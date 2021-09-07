Liliane Lambeth, 88, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, of a heart attack. She was a 12-year survivor of bilateral lung cancer and was battling bladder cancer. She loved her cancer team and their staff at Heptner Cancer Center. She hated her blood draws but loved the “Magic Touch” of Amy at the VA clinic.
She was born July 13, 1933, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Delphine and Glenn Lambeth. Her father’s job kept them moving to different countries. They were in the Philippines when the Japanese invaded and were there for the duration of the war. After the war they moved to France.
Liliane went to college in the United States and graduated from Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and then entered the Air Force.
Upon exiting the Air Force, she moved to California to be with her family. She moved to Gillette in 2010 to be with her niece. Her new life brought her new friends, especially at Cottonwood Apartments.
Liliane is survived by her nieces, Beatrice Pfenning (Hank), previously of Gillette, Katherine Whitner (Greg), and Patricia Bilafer (Richard); nephew, John Richards and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Frye; her parents; and her sister Vivian Richards.
She was cremated and will be buried on the family farm cemetery (Liberty Cemetery) in Lebanon, Missouri.
In her honor any donations may be made to the Heptner Cancer Foundation.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.