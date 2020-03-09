KayLyn Svalina, 28, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in her home in Sheridan where she resided.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion, 200 Rockpile Blvd. in Gillette with a potluck reception immediately after.
KayLyn was born Feb. 15, 1992, in Laramie.
She moved with her family to Miles City, Montana, and attended Head Start. She moved to Hulett and then to Clearmont, where she received her high school diploma.
She was bright, caring, loving, funny, beautiful and a special person. She loved her job at NSI in Sheridan, her “kids” there were her life. She loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews and cherished her time with them greatly.
KayLyn is survived by her fiancé, Ryan Allen, and his two girls, Alayna and Hanna; parents, Jim Svalina of Texas and Gail (Ron) Bentz of Gillette; siblings, Justin (Elizabeth) Svalina of Houlton, Maine, Jesse (Serria) Svalina of Gillette, Karina (Phillip) Douglass of Torrington, Jessica (Cory) Kieth of Smyrna, Tennessee, Barbra Dalke of Sturgis, South Dakota, and Shawn Bentz of South Dakota; 10 nieces; six nephews; grandmothers, Kay Braddock of Morrill, Nebraska, Nancy (Paul) Landeck of Clearmont, Barbra Bentz of Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Diana Svalina of Moorcroft; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and best friends, Serria Cooley, Shem King, and Judah LoVato.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Svalina; grandfathers, William "Bill" Braddock, and Jack Svalina.
Burial of ashes will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, Nebraska, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.