Darrel Byford, 93, of Gillette passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. July 31 at Westside Baptist Church in Gillette with the Rev. Scott Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife, Fondalene.
Darrel was born Nov. 4, 1926, to Virgil and Lena Byford in Calvin, Illinois.
Darrel married Fondalene Roby on June 18, 1948, in Illinois. They had been married 65 years before Fondalene passed away.
They were parents to a son, Virgil Franklin, and daughters, Donna Sue and Juanita Louise. He moved his family from Illinois to Roundup, Montana, in 1949 to work with his brother Don in Don’s water hauling business.
He worked for Getter Trucking for about 30 years as a truck driver and parts manager. He took a break from truck driving in 1963 to buy and run the Log Cabin Café in Choteau, Montana. That lasted until 1966, when he sold the café and went back to Getter Trucking.
In 1967, he moved his family to Gillette to work in the oil field boom. When he retired, he started his own business, Chop’s Small Engine Repair, where he fixed lawnmowers, chainsaws, snow blowers and anything with a small engine.
He was active in church and loved to sing, play piano, organ and guitar. He was an excellent mechanic and helped many friends and family fix their vehicles.
Darrel is survived by his son, Virgil (Marge) Byford; granddaughter, Sheri Byford; granddaughter, Julie (Frank) Grundmeier and their son, Parker; daughter, Donna Grams; grandson, Gary (Jennifer) Grams and their sons, Zach and Nick; daughter, Juanita (Eugene) Routledge; granddaughter, Ame and her daughter, Faith; granddaughter, Wendi (Jose) Canchola; grandson, Sandy Routledge; and grandson, Erik Routledge.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Fondalene; parents; brother, Donald; and sister, Doris Ann.
Memorials may be made in Darrel’s name to benefit the Westside Baptist Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
