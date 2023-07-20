Former Gillette resident, Richard "Dick" Plunkett, 82, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
He was born Nov. 26, 1939, to Ruth (Venard) and Richard "Dick" Plunkett in Syracuse, Kansas.
He was raised in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School. He attended the University of Montana and graduated with his bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts. This is where a lot of his fondest memories took place and he spoke about Missoula often and the "Griz."
While attending the university, he met his wife Shirley and after graduation they moved back to Gillette to raise their two daughters, Roxanna and Angela. He worked in the oil fields in Gillette for a short period and then went on to own several businesses in the Gillette area, including Gillette Greenhouse & Floral, Rustic Liquors, and TLC Liquors.
He enjoyed playing golf, fly fishing and hanging out with friends. He always had a story to tell and one of his favorites was regarding "John Wayne" as he admired him and actually got to meet him once.
Later in life, he moved to Sheridan and owned Rendezvous Liquors. In his later years he moved to La Crosse to be near his daughter, Roxanna.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Roxanna (Scott) Suhr and Angela (Steve) Bruns; and five grandchildren, Nicole, Bradie and Jenna Suhr, and Brian and Brandon Bruns.
He will be missed.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.