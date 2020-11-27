Carl Walter Reimer, 94, a longtime resident of Gillette, educator, husband, father and friend, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home after a long struggle with old age and finally succumbing to post-COVID-19 pneumonia.
Carl has left his aged body behind and entered eternal life with his new and vital spiritual body. It is promised by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through the Biblical words, "... it has not entered into the heart of man, the things which God has prepared for those who love him."
That will suit him fine, as life on earth was an adventure too.
Each day of his chosen profession was a pleasure as he loved his students and was fulfilled in seeing them learn. For 36 years he taught school, teaching biology in the Campbell County School District at the high school as well as science in Rozet and Wright. He also served as coordinator of science curriculum for the district for a time.
Carl’s wife Martha Garman Reimer, married in 1952, matched his zeal and was by his side to aid, encourage and balance him. Together they hatched more than a few creative plans and projects for the good and pleasure of the family and community.
He lives on in his children, Jill Hunter (Charles), Judy Storie, Jayna Reimer and Jim Reimer, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who learned a measure of his curiosity and diligence.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry, who died in 1969 at the age of 9.
Family vacations were marked by creativity and were often in conjunction with his studies at different universities. Vacations included the wonders of tide pools in the ocean, tasting cactus fruit (which left cactus needles in Carl’s mouth), waking in the middle of the night to see the comet Kohoutek and each family member buying something green in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A pop-up camper and KOA campgrounds in many states are part of the memories as well.
His life events and accomplishments are as follows:
- Born in 1926 in Oshoto, Wyoming, to Elizabeth Wiebe Reimer and Jacob Reimer.
- Raised in the shadow of the Devils Tower with eight siblings; sister Nina Banister of Gillette survives him.
- Graduated from Sundance High School in 1945.
- Served in the U.S. Army as a medic in 1945-1946.
- Received a degree in agriculture education from Iowa State University in 1949.
- Received a master’s degree in biology from Arizona State University in 1961.
- Received various science fellowships throughout the United States for further education and research at the University of California, Oregon State University, University of Washington and Cornell University.
- Received Outstanding Biology Teacher of the Year award in Wyoming in 1968.
- Initiated and taught summer nature study to elementary students in Campbell County for 15 years starting around 1970.
- Among other service, Carl taught Sunday School, was a member of the church boards of New Life Wesleyan and High Plains Community Church, was a Lions Club member and was a member of Gideons International.
Condolences may be sent to Martha and family at 600 W. Eighth St., Gillette, WY 82716, or made on the Facebook account of Carl and Martha Reimer.
A memorial service will be announced to take place at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
