Former Gillette resident, Lorraine McCollum Amende, 83, of Church Road, Virginia, (Dinwiddie County), passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.
A visitation is from 5-6:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at Western Heights Baptist church, 24116 Cox Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.
Following the visitation will be a memorial service from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Western Heights Baptist Church, 24116 Cox Road, Petersburg, VA 23803. Those wishing to send flowers please send to the church and have them delivered from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while someone is at the church.
Lorraine was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Salina, Kansas.
Lorraine had a true passion and love for all things “HORSES” starting at a very young age. She spent many years raising, riding and breaking horses, as well as teaching riding lessons and judging horse-shows all over the country. She won many ribbons, trophies and awards during her years showing horses.
She worked at Thalhimers at Walnut Mall in Petersburg for a great number of years as a sales associate. After she moved to Wyoming, she worked at Boot Hill Restaurant where she met Bruce and she opened her own retail shop selling jewelry, apparel, gifts and her handmade creations.
She and her husband raised cattle and enjoyed playing cards, dominos and Yahtzee with friends.
She was a member of the Pleasant Hour Ladies Club and a member of the Campbell County Cattle-women’s Club as well as the Recluse Community Trust organization who built the Northern Campbell County Community Center, more fondly known as the Recluse Hall in Recluse, Wyoming. Lorraine will be remembered and missed by all that knew her.
Lorraine is survived by her two children, son, Robert Edward Hoyle (Judy); daughter, Catherine Hoyle Hendricks (Jamie); three grandsons, Steven E. Hendricks (Crystal), Robert J. Hoyle, and Thomas W. Hoyle (Laura); nine great-grandchildren, Carolyn Grace Hendricks, Robbie, Jimmy, Johnny, Marty, Lizzy, Richie, Charlotte Anne and Jack Hoyle; two siblings, sister, Rose Marie McCollum-Etling; and brother, Harold C. McCollum, Jr. (Martha); five nieces and nephews, Teresa Etling-Connaughy (Bob), Richard Etling, Jr., Ronald Etling, Marsha Hicks (Ken), Charles McCollum (Heather) and Mark McCollum (Masina); five amazing caretakers, Wendy Conner, Kay and Nikki Gusti, Julia Conner and Martha Stout. She also leaves behind her sweet dog, Tuffie, and her kitty cats, Mick and Timmy.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years, Raymond Bruce Amende; father, Harold C. McCollum, Sr.; mother, Catherine O. Reed; stepfather, James O. Reed; and niece, Patricia Etling-Maldonado.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com for the Amende family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
