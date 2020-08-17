Henry “Hank” Carroll Rigsby, 91, of Gillette died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Gillette.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Henry was born April 21, 1929, in Van Alstyne, Texas, to Henry S. Rigsby and Ruth (Kenner) Rigsby and was raised on a farm outside of Van Alstyne.
He joined the Navy on the same day of high school graduation in May 1947. He was stationed in San Diego, Pearl Harbor and San Francisco.
While spending time in San Francisco, he met his future bride, Sara Helen Schei, and they were married Sept. 2, 1951.
Henry had the honor of serving on several ships while in the Navy. For his last assignment, he was part of the crew on the USS Intrepid as it sailed from San Francisco through the Panama Canal to dry dock in Virginia in 1952.
Hank and Sally lived in Van Alstyne, Denver, Colorado, Cheyenne, Torrington, Riverton and Gillette.
He worked for Wortham Machinery (later Wyoming Machinery). He also worked for Gilpatrick Construction and Midvale Irrigation District while living in Riverton.
After retirement, he and Sally spent time traveling to Cody to help their daughter. When Hank was not working, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.
The family spent many hours at Boysen Reservoir, Bass Lake and the Wind River mountains. At Christmastime, when the children were younger, the family took many long trips to either Texas or California to visit relatives.
Hank was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Riverton. He held the position of treasurer for many years.
Henry is survived by his sons, Christopher (Suzann), David (Nancy), Douglas (Cynthia) and Curtiss (Vivian); 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Lynette), Paul (Lora), Matthew (Emily), Andrea (Jeremy) Groves, Tiffany (Cody) Jerry, Elizabeth (Dan) Nebelsick, Jessica (James) Fischer, Douglas (Kara), Henry and Sarah; 20 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Leon of Texas, Ralph (Eileen) of Montana and Larry (Maureen) of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his life partner, Sara (Sally); daughter, Louise Bertsch; and grandsons, Mark Rigsby, Timothy Rigsby and Jeffrey Rigsby.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
