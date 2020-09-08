Thomas Harder
Tom Harder, 86, of Newcastle died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Weston County Health Services in Newcastle.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Corpus Christ Catholic Church in Newcastle. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A gathering at the Newcastle Country Club immediately follows the burial.
Rosary service begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at the church.
He was born to Sophia and Elmer Harder on Aug. 23, 1934, in Gregory, South Dakota. He was the youngest of four boys and his father died before having the opportunity to meet him.
He graduated from Gregory High School in 1952, then enlisted in the U.S. Army. After an honorable discharge, he earned a Master of Education from South Dakota State University.
Mr. Harder met and married Shirley (Modine), his wife of 57 years, and they began their life in Winner, South Dakota. In 1968, they moved to Newcastle, where they raised their four kids.
He worked for Newcastle High School as a guidance counselor and golf and football coach for more than 20 years.
He had a true passion for his family and sports. He looked forward to cards with the guys and a trip or two to Deadwood. He also enjoyed attending University of Wyoming football games.
Mr. Harder is survived by his wife, Shirley; brother, Jim of South Dakota; sons, Brad of Wyoming, Mike of Florida and Dan of Wyoming; and daughter, Nikol of Colorado; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, the Newcastle Country Club or to a charity of your choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 South Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.