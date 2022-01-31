Seth Rheuff, 41, of Gillette died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his home from a pulmonary embolism.
He was born May 5, 1980, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Tom and Audgry Rheuff. He graduated from Encampment High School.
He enjoyed playing pool and darts, hunting and just spending time with his friends. He will be remembered by his big bear hugs, huge heart, kind spirit and his one-of-a-kind style.
Mr. Rheuff is survived by his mother, Audrey Rheuff; sisters, Stacy Bennett and LeaAnn Henderson; several nieces and nephews; and many truly good friends who are more like family than friends.
He was very blessed to have so many great people around him.
A celebration of life service took place Jan. 30 at the Sundance Lounge.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.