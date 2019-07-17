Abram Gonzales
Abram Gonzales, 82, died at his home in Wright on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Gonzales begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wright.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a vigil at 7 p.m., also at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
He was born March 16, 1937, in Naples, Texas.
He enjoyed traveling, dancing, fishing, hunting, baseball and football. He was very involved in a local men’s baseball team in his younger years.
Being a longtime Dallas Cowboys fan, he seldom missed any games.
He was employed as an over-the-road truck driver, which he enjoyed for 37 years.
Blending two families in 1983 with his marriage to Antonia “Tonie,” he found his lifelong partner, and always enjoyed having family and friends around to share stories and a laugh.
Moving to Wright after retiring from driving truck in 2002, he stayed busy by driving for Worthen Van, then managing Double T Car Wash for eight years.
Mr. Gonzales is survived by his wife of 39 years, Antonia; seven children; 28 grandchildren; and 55 great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.