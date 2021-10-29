Theodore Bernard Gajewski Jr.
Theodore Bernard Gajewski Jr., 66, of Gillette, known to most as “Ted” and to some as “Buddy,” died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Gillette.
He was born Feb. 18, 1955, to Ruth (nee Lent) and Theodore Gajewski, and was raised in Buffalo, New York.
After graduating, he served in the Air Force from 1973 to 1982, serving in Vietnam. During and after his service he made a home in Soldotna, Alaska, and later made his way to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he got his bachelor’s degree in communications.
By 1989, he had moved to Gillette, where he lived until his death. He loved Gillette, and became a very active part of the community, owning a local advertising business, Creative Solutions, and serving as chairman of the board at Campco FCU.
He was a loving father to his two children, Derek and Sarah, who were the light of his life. He was larger than life in personality and stature, he never met a stranger and had many friends. He also loved to help others and make people smile, which was not difficult having had a huge sense of humor.
Mr. Gajewski was well versed in many forms of art, having a deep well of creativity, writing was in every nook of his life, also carving, playing music, he knew a plethora of bands and lyrics. Along with the love of art he had a massive love of being on the open road and loved motorcycles and traveling to everywhere he could. Photography was another love of his. He always had a camera in his hand and took photos of multiple events and adventures throughout the years. He affected many with his kindness and warmth.
He is survived by his son, Derek Sturtz; daughter, Sarah Gajewski; sisters Barbara Fisher and Pat Montione; many nieces and nephews; and an endless list of friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gilllettenewsrecord.com.
