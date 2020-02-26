Willis Lloyd Burks Jr., 59, of Gillette passed away at Wyoming Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Sept. 24, 1960, in Lovington, New Mexico, to Willis and Patricia Burks. He grew up in numerous places, but eventually settled in Moorcroft, where he graduated from Moorcroft High School.
He attended some college, but got a job at Eagle Butte mine, where he continued to work for 34 years. He earned the respect of his co-workers with his steady hand on the Marion shovel.
He married the love of his life, Twyla, on June 23, 1984, at First Presbyterian Church in Gillette. They had one child, Jeremy, from this union.
He was known for being a great friend and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball in his younger days, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his friends and family.
Willis is survived by his son, Jeremy (Jaclyn) Burks of Kimball, Nebraska; sister, Shanda (Rusty) Jones of Wright; and one granddaughter, Jordyn Burks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Twyla Burks; father, Willis Burks Sr.; and mother, Patricia Burks.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Cancer Care Committee to benefit local families battling cancer.
Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family in Willis’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
