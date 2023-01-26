George H. Rhodes Jr. was born in Emporia, Kansas, on June 2, 1949, to George Henry Rhodes Sr. and Lela Gay (Longshore) Rhodes. He died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
George was raised and educated in Madison and Strong City, Kansas. When George completed school, he moved to Rangely, Colorado, and worked for the drilling rigs. This led him to continue his work in the oil industry.
George's work brought him to Gillette in 1969, where he worked for Exeter, Circle A Drilling Company, Flint and Ken Neal-Gane Production. George ventured out on his own on April 1, 1975, forming his own roustabout business.
He and his wife Shiela, married April 30, 1976, both continued running George's Roustabout Service, Inc. for 45 years, retiring Dec. 31, 2020.
For many years, George enjoyed being a past president and member of the Campbell County Classics & Customs Car Club. George was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department of Gillette from 1975 to 1980. George was a Kansas City Chiefs fan and never missed a game.
George is survived by his wife, Shiela (Rogers) Rhodes of 46 years; sister, Sandra Thomas; brother, Daniel (Jackie) Rhodes; nieces, Lela (Chris) Rhodes Mudge, Trina (Bob) Ross and Tammy Wolfe; nephew, Andrew Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Rhodes Sr. and Lela G. Rhodes; brother, Steven Michael Rhodes; niece, Kacie Hines; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David A. Rogers and Doris Mae Rogers; and his fur babies, Sam, Mickers and Buster.
A memorial service for George begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George H. Rhodes Jr.'s name to benefit the Campbell County Volunteer Fire Department or the Fur Kids Foundation in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, Wyoming 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
