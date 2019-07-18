Travis James Glenn Jr.
Travis James Glenn Jr., 1 day old, was born July 14, 2019, and died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Loma Linda, California.
A memorial service begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Fidler-Roberts and Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.
