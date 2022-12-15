Marilyn J. Stewart Suiter, "M.J.", 82, of Las Vegas, made her heavenly flight to hold the hand of Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Marilyn was born in Denver July 12, 1940, to Andrew Louis Mather and Marianna Gilley.
In 1958, Marilyn graduated from Arvada High School. Following her education in May of 1962, she welcomed her first child Lisa, then after, her son Randall and daughter Tawna.
On June 1, 1974, Marilyn married her late husband Terry Stewart.
Marilyn and Terry made their home in many states; within these 44 years they owned and operated multiple businesses. When not working, they spread the word of salvation and leading men and woman of all ages to the Lord was their passion. Together, they were active in all areas of the church.
After retirement, or in their case semi-retirement, they made their final home in Reliance, South Dakota, where Marilyn worked for Crow Creek Head Start; her passion for life and love of people shone as she made it very known that she was there to serve.
After the passing of Terry, Marilyn met and later married Glenn Suiter.
On April 24, 2010, Glenn and Marilyn were married where she made her last home.
Within these years Marilyn and Glenn shared a love of travel, adventure and enjoyed their time at the “cabin." The cabin quickly became her haven of joy! She enjoyed feeding her deer, the quiet and calm of the mountains and most importantly, was adamant that all of her children, grandchildren, family and friends were welcome and encouraged to visit with open arms!
Throughout her earthly life Marilyn showed love, grace and compassion to all who crossed her path! Her servant heart will carry on for years to come.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Terry Stewart; brother, Lee Mather; son, Randall Stewart; and two grandsons, Nicholas O’Dell and Marshall Ealy.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Suiter; sister, Nancy Townley; children, Tawna Stewart, Lisa Williamson, Ronda Stewart, Deanna Stewart, Clay Stewart, Brad(Renea) Stewart and Glenda Suiter; lifelong friend, June Burke; her grandchildren, Josh O’Dell, Matthew (Jana) Stewart, Andrea Wright, Raechell O’Dell, Katie (Jordan) Gunnink, Leeland O’Dell (Joleisa Hodges), Austin (Rebecca) Berry, Megan (Damian) Robol, April Suiter; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial and celebration of life will take place at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
