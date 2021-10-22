On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, we were forced to say goodbye to Duane Thomas, 74, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
He was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Millard Thomas and Juanita (Vitto) Thomas on July 16, 1947, the oldest of seven children.
The family settled in Hulett when he was 12 and he graduated from high school there.
Duane married his high school sweetheart Judy Mahoney. They started their life together in Hulett until they moved south of Gillette when he went to work for True Oil Co. They were blessed with five children.
They later divorced and he moved to St. George, Utah, where he enjoyed the sunshine and the fishing. He later returned to Gillette to be closer to family.
Fishing was his passion and he had many stories we all enjoyed. Although he was known for his sense of humor and wisecracks, he was a serious fisherman and always took the time to teach his children. He also enjoyed his motorcycle and made many trips to Gillette from Utah.
He is survived by his children, Pamela (Shawn) Remley, Kimberly Avery, Sondra Thomas, Greg Thomas and Shellie (Tom) Thomas- Chamberlain; grandchildren, Brittini Snyder, Gage Remley (Mattie Elliot), Allie (Tyler) Colby, Reece Avery, Rachel Avery, Brenden Tubbs and Bryton Tubbs; many nieces and nephews; and siblings, Daryle Thomas, Karl Thomas, LuAnne (Tom) Bender, Mark (Carol) Thomas, Keith Thomas and Brenda Thomas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Millard and Juanita Thomas, niece Gina Thar, and nephew Levi Thomas.
A celebration/service will be held at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
