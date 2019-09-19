Robert “Bob” Hockert of Pine Haven passed away from a sudden heart condition at the age of 62 on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
Bob was born March 4, 1957, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Spending his early years there, Bob met the love of his life, Betsy Rogers, who became his spouse for 39 years.
He graduated high school from Brebeuf Preparatory School in 1975 and the University of Colorado in Boulder with a BA in Chemistry in 1979.
Bob and Betsy were married June 21, 1980. Bob then started a long and successful career in the oil and gas industry. Joining Halliburton Energy Services for 17 years, he became a district manager of various operations in Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Siberia (Russia).
After a short stint with Teton Oil in Russia, he developed his own operation in Gillette with Conquest Energy Services and Big Basin Petroleum. He then began a very interesting eight-year assignment as country manager with Far East Energy in Beijing, China.
Most recently he was employed by IPR Energy Group as general manager of engineering and oil field services in Cairo and Alexandria, Egypt.
He and Betsy returned to their dream home at Iron Mountain in Pine Haven in July 2019. Bob was planning to finish some domestic projects around his property and spent his last few weeks having a great time doing so, before diving back into the oil business.
He, Betsy and their children, Lindsey and Casey, made a close-knit team who together were active participants in travel adventures from Indiana to Colorado to Wyoming to China to Egypt and to various other locations around the world.
Golf, which he loved nearly as much as he loved his family, was an integral part of his life and travels.
Bruce, their driver in China who became a very close friend of the family, wrote some words that describe Bob well. He wrote this when he learned of Bob’s passing: “Bob is good at cable, ruler, pliers, etc. He can use most of the tools that a man should be.” Also, “Bob likes, speakers, loudly speakers. He likes laying down in couch watching movies with loudly speakers.” And, “There are unforgettable memories full of my mind with tears. I don’t know how to end my writing, maybe there is no ending at all. Let’s pray for him, Mr. Bob Hockert.”
Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, Betsy; his children, Lindsey and Casey; his brother and sister, Jim Hockert and Janet Loren; along with many, many close family members and friends.
Bob was a one-of-a-kind, loving person with a great sense of humor, an infectious chuckle and willing to help anyone, anytime, anywhere.
The family will be planning additional life celebrations, places and dates yet to be announced. In lieu of gifts, the family wishes donations be made in Bob’s honor to the National Organization for Rare Disorders at rarediseases.org.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.