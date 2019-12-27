Gordon Gene Patterson
Gillette resident Gordon Gene Patterson, 84, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota. Military honors will be provided by the Sturgis Volunteer Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.
Black Hills Funeral Home in care of the arrangements.
