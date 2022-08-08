Former Gillette resident, Ruth Green, 86, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Davis Hospice Center from complications associated with recurring uterine cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by loved ones.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne.
Ruth Cenia Bowden was born April 9, 1936, in Gillette to Hugh and Margaret Bowden. She was home-schooled until the eighth grade.
She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1954. After high school, she attended Casper College/University of Wyoming and became a registered nurse in 1957.
On June 21, 1959, Ruth married Harold Lloyd Green. The two of them recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Ruth worked many years as an OB/GYN nurse at what is now Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She quit nursing to be a stay-at-home mom. She operated a home daycare for 30 years. She took care of her last baby at the age of 75.
She had many skills and interests, she liked to make quilts, embroidering items, and loved using her dried flowers from her gardens to make beautiful arrangements. She was known for her excellent home cooking, making bread, banana chocolate chip muffins and tea rings at Christmas. Her grandchildren enjoyed when she baked her goodies because everything was made with “love.”
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Margaret; and a sister, Jessie.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Lloyd Green; daughters, Lori Green, and LuAnn (David) Allhusen; son, Kevin (Cheryl) Green; granddaughter, Ashley (Mike) Patterson; grandsons, Joshua (Sarah) Allhusen, John (Erikka) Allhusen, Ben (Suzannah) Averill, Christopher Averill, Nathan (Naidy) Green, and Nicholas Green; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Alberta) Bowden; sister, Jeannie (Adam) Hudson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Rolland) Book, Inis Cochran, Mary Anne Green, and Marilyn Hogg; and many nephews and nieces.
Although her survivors were many, she loved each one completely and individually, cherishing time spent with all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Wyoming School of Nursing and/or the Davis Hospice Center.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.