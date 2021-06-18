Nancy Marie (Tarvin) Turley, 74, of Gillette died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from complications of a stroke.
She was born Dec. 29, 1946, to Dennis R. and Mary Alice Tarvin in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the first of five children.
As a child she loved books and cherished her memories of going to the library with her grandmother.
After graduating from St. Thomas More High School, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy. She was stationed in Bethesda, Maryland, where she met her first husband, Larry Barton. They were married in 1967 and had three children, Laura, Michael and James.
Nancy was a lifelong learner. Her first college degree was in journalism from New Mexico State University. She then decided her calling was to take care of others. She enrolled in nursing school and worked hard to receive her RN while working full time. She was passionate about nursing and caring for others for the rest of her life.
In 1986, she met the second love of her life, Howard Turley, in Temecula, California. Howard was the yin to her yang. Howard's aging parents, Lou and Dorothy, lived with them and Nancy took loving care of them until their passing.
After his parents' passing, they finally had time to be together and travel. Those were the best days of her life.
Howard was diagnosed with cancer the summer of 1996 and passed in February 1997. He has been waiting in heaven for her since.
Nancy loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Her sage advice of taking a bath and having a cup of tea lives on today. She loved visiting James in Chicago when he was in the Navy. They had a special bond, always reading books together up until the end. Michael lived with her in Texas, and she had a big impact on the lives of all five of his children.
Nancy had a special bond with the ocean, and she loved the beach. Her fondest memories were taking her grandsons to the beach from the day they could go. She even had someone teach them to surf because Howard promised he would, and she did not want to disappoint them.
In 2019, she was diagnosed with dementia and moved to Gillette to be close to her daughter Laura. She loved the people at Primrose Retirement Center. They loved and cared for her until the end.
Nancy is survived by her children, Laura (Cody) Iverson, Michael and James (Farrah) Barton; siblings, Kathy (Roy) Wagner, Jeff (Fran) Tarvin, Jack (Sylvia) Tarvin and Sally (Tom) Vater; grandchildren, Chris (Marina) Edwards, Josh (Chelsie) Edwards, Krista Edwards, Abby Iverson, Ally Iverson, Layne Worsham, Peyton Barton, Cole Barton, Abcde Barton, Kahlyn Barton and Isabelle Barton; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Mary Alice Tarvin; her ex-husband and lifelong friend, Larry Barton; and the love of her life, Howard Turley.
Funeral services will take place at a later date, and she will be laid to rest with her parents and family at Calvary Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Gillette, 300 S. Burma Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.