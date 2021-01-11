Clare Maurice Sorheim, 85, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #42 Honor Guard.
Family gathering and rosary is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born to Clarence and Evelyn (Olmsted) Sorheim on Aug. 23, 1935, in Canova, South Dakota.
He graduated from high school in Lead, South Dakota, attended the University of South Dakota, served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged.
While attending USD, he met his future wife, Suzanne O’Conner, on a blind date. They were married Aug. 11, 1960. To this union two children were born, Lisa Ann and Mark Steven.
Clare was employed by the Wyoming Transportation Department Engineering Division for 40 years, retiring in 1995.
On March 13, 2015, he was baptized and entered into the Catholic Church. He was an avid reader and a great source of facts and enjoyed many genres of music and sports.
In his younger days he excelled at basketball, golf, baseball and bowling.
Clare loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Suzanne; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Semler of Gillette; son, Mark (Rachel) of Hobbs, New Mexico; grandchildren, Ray (Emily) Catellier, Korie Sorheim, Amanda Sorheim, Joseph Sorheim, Isabelle Sorheim, Gabrielle Rios, Amy (Rob) Neihart and James Semler; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Muriel Larsen and Lois Fulk; and brother, Verne.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
