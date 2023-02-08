Dale Melvin King, 73, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home, from a heart attack.
Memorial service and burial will take place in the summer at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota.
Dale was born May 19, 1949, to Melvin Leonard and Margaret Ann (Hall) King in Rapid City, South Dakota. He grew up in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1967.
Upon his graduation he attended the University of Utah for a short time before enlisting in the United States Coast Guard, where he served off the coast of Vietnam. While in the military, Mr. King completed machinist mate school and was awarded the Vietnam service medal.
After his military service, he worked many years as a pressman at several printing companies in Wyoming and South Dakota. This is where he acquired the nickname “Sundance.”
After his retirement he moved to Gillette and became a landlord and worked on his carpentry skills. He loved to cook and enjoyed riding his Goldwing all over the west. Mr. King “never met a stranger,” he could strike up a conversation with anyone.
Dale is survived by five brothers; one sister; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew.
Memorials or condolences may be sent in Dale’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
