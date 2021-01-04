Michael McInerney: A memorial begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Gillette.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a memorial scholarship fund in his name.
Rain and snow showers this morning. Cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 2:59 am
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.