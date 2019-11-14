The Lord called Robert William Parish home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Rob was born Oct. 9, 1965, in Cheyenne to Frank and Melvina Parish. He grew up in El Sobrante, California.
Growing up, he loved to follow his dad around and do whatever he was doing. He also enjoyed playing football, riding his horse and repairing mechanical objects, which lead to his career choice.
As he got older he began to ride bareback horses and traveled to many rodeos. One time when he was attending a rodeo in Wyoming, his cousin set him up on a date with one of her girlfriends.
This blind date turned into a lifelong relationship when he married his wife, Jean Muller, on April 3, 1993. The couple had two beautiful daughters, Kayti and Laci Parish, who were his pride and joy.
Between his wife and daughters, he had his hands full and he was usually shaking his head at one of them. He was an ornery guy who always had a smile on his face and bear hugs for others. He had a love for hunting, camping, cowboy mounted shooting and, most of all, the Lord.
He cherished his family and was always offering a helping hand to others.
Rob is lovingly remembered and will be forever missed by his family, which includes his wife, Jean Parish; daughters, Kayti and Laci Parish; father, Frank; mother, Melvina Parish; brothers, Frank (Julie) Parish and Larry “Casey” Parish; sister, Staci Parish; and his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was reunited in heaven with his grandparents and other family members.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at High Plains Community Church.
A gathering of family and friends is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CMSA Scholarship Fund in his name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
