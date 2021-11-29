Randall William Faldzinski, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana, of cancer.
Randy was born Jan. 29, 1958.
A memorial reception begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greenway Event Center, 2200 Greenway Drive in Gillette.
He was a wonderful father, friend, brother and son. Loved by many, he always seemed to be the life of the party or the jokester that would keep people laughing for hours.
Mr. Faldzinski was an avid fisherman. He would always joke that “we’re not fishing, we’re catching!” He knew all the “hot spots.” He was always busy. You could either find him turning a wrench on a car, out on his bike, or spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Faldzinski is survived by his sons, Jason and Tony; brothers, Russ and Ronald; and his beloved 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Sr.; mother, Joan; and brother, Richie.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
