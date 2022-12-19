Beth Diane Ward, 73, of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, peacefully, at her home.
Beth was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Bill and Norma Cowan. She grew up in Greybull, Wyoming, and graduated from Greybull High School in 1968.
She received her degree in education from Black Hills State University in 1972 and began her teaching career. In 1974, she moved to Gillette, Wyoming, and began teaching at Lakeview Elementary School where she would teach for over 30 years.
She married Louis Ward in 1975 and had two children, Tiffany and Burt. Upon retirement, Beth and Louis moved back to the Black Hills. Beth loved mysteries, game shows, sunflowers, as well as the occasional trip to Deadwood.
Beth is survived by her husband, Louis Ward of Spearfish; sister, Wendy Pasco of Sheridan, Wyoming; children, Tiffany Ward (John Stout) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Burt Ward (Maureen Ward) of Helena, Montana; and grandchildren, Louis and Dugan.
A memorial will take place in the Spring at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
